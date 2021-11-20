$144.21 Million in Sales Expected for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to announce $144.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.39 million to $147.00 million. WesBanco posted sales of $152.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year sales of $591.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $585.18 million to $596.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $561.82 million, with estimates ranging from $542.33 million to $573.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WesBanco stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 265,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,088. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.28. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

