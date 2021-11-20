14,526 Shares in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth $710,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Avnet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Avnet by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Avnet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.17. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

