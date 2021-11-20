$158.57 Million in Sales Expected for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) will post sales of $158.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $154.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $597.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $592.60 million to $605.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $677.63 million, with estimates ranging from $676.50 million to $678.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Watch Restaurant Group.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

FWRG traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.14. 366,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,149. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.