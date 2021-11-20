$158.57 Million in Sales Expected for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) will report $158.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.90 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $597.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.60 million to $605.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $677.63 million, with estimates ranging from $676.50 million to $678.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Watch Restaurant Group.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of FWRG stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,149. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

