$17.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will announce sales of $17.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.97 billion and the highest is $17.51 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $16.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $71.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.92 billion to $71.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $71.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.44 billion to $74.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $66.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $134.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $51.19 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

