174,947 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 174,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,720,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,474,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

DFAC stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.