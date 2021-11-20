$177.51 Million in Sales Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to announce $177.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.28 million and the lowest is $172.50 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $737.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $703.70 million to $825.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $886.82 million, with estimates ranging from $791.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tilray.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLRY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.80 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.93. 24,041,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,560,293. Tilray has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Tilray by 740.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth $29,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 81.5% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 2,868.9% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.