17,827 Shares in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,838,000 after purchasing an additional 296,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $26,976,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,442,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 895,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,315,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 9.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 892,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,201,000 after buying an additional 73,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jonestrading began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.22 and a beta of 0.71. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -273.02%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

