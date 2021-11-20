1,793 Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $313,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $433,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,455 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $126.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.66, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.15 and a 1-year high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

