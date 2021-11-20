$195.66 Million in Sales Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to report $195.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $196.75 million. Accel Entertainment posted sales of $74.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 162.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year sales of $738.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $737.50 million to $739.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $926.25 million, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $968.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $847,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 18,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $240,307.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,036 over the last ninety days. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 29.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 58,540 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,607,000 after buying an additional 679,051 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACEL stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.26. 124,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,915. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

