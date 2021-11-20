$2.59 EPS Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will post $2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.44. Costco Wholesale reported earnings of $2.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $12.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.83 to $12.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $14.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $533.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $235.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $535.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $476.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,324 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

