2,050 Shares in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Acquired by S.A. Mason LLC

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFIX. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,210,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $888,000.

Shares of PFIX stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.28. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $51.25.

