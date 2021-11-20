244,188 Shares in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 244,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 5.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 12.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 149,329 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

CNX Resources stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

