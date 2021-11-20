$278.81 Million in Sales Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will report sales of $278.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $278.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $279.80 million. CONMED reported sales of $252.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.01. 266,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,201. CONMED has a 12-month low of $97.95 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 71.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total transaction of $2,037,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,480 shares of company stock valued at $14,287,078. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CONMED by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CONMED by 30.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

