$3.33 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to post sales of $3.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.27 billion and the highest is $3.38 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $3.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year sales of $14.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.30 billion to $15.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.98 billion to $16.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $30.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,711.35.

AZO stock opened at $1,859.68 on Friday. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,941.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,745.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,601.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,050.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

