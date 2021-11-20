310,927 Shares in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 310,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.61% of VYNE Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

VYNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNE opened at $1.07 on Friday. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.72.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 507.14% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

