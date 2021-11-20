$333.15 Million in Sales Expected for Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) will announce $333.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weber’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $333.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $333.30 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weber will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Weber.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $668.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.87 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE WEBR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.39. 354,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.98. Weber has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEBR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Weber in the third quarter valued at $156,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Weber in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Weber in the third quarter valued at $2,639,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Weber in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Weber in the third quarter valued at $313,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

