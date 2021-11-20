$375.75 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will report sales of $375.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $363.30 million and the highest is $381.50 million. Cadence Bancorporation posted sales of $255.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CADE. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist began coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $3,290,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $2,466,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 32.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.90. 1,915,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,789. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

