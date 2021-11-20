3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 0.4% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

MMM stock opened at $179.23 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.49. The firm has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

