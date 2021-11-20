$439.45 Million in Sales Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will post $439.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $431.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $447.82 million. FirstCash reported sales of $392.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 21.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCFS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.18. 483,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,921. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.34%.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

