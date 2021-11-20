$474.80 Million in Sales Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report sales of $474.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $478.60 million and the lowest is $471.00 million. BGC Partners posted sales of $479.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of BGCP stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,183,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,637. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 12.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BGC Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in BGC Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 47.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

