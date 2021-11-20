4NEW Trading Up 188.6% Over Last Week (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. In the last seven days, 4NEW has traded up 188.6% against the U.S. dollar. One 4NEW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. 4NEW has a total market cap of $88,121.63 and approximately $2,080.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00048650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.10 or 0.00220309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00090418 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

4NEW Coin Profile

KWATT is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

