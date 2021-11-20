5,169 Shares in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. purchased 7,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $75,368.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 4,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $48,333.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,628 shares of company stock worth $231,602 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Atlas Technical Consultants in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:ATCX opened at $10.08 on Friday. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Technical Consultants Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

