$522.77 Million in Sales Expected for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will post sales of $522.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $543.00 million and the lowest is $503.30 million. Manitowoc posted sales of $430.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Manitowoc.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.64 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:MTW traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.05. 137,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.57 million, a PE ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 3.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.