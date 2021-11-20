$65.72 Million in Sales Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will announce sales of $65.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.30 million to $70.95 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $38.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $240.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $229.00 million to $247.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $342.86 million, with estimates ranging from $299.70 million to $383.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.94.

In other news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NOVA traded up $2.19 on Wednesday, reaching $41.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,224. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 2.13.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

