$769.01 Million in Sales Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will announce $769.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $764.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $773.15 million. FLEETCOR Technologies posted sales of $617.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLT. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.27.

NYSE:FLT opened at $227.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.42. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $224.78 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

