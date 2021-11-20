$81.40 Million in Sales Expected for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will report sales of $81.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.70 million to $84.10 million. Banc of California reported sales of $68.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year sales of $275.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.60 million to $277.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $340.05 million, with estimates ranging from $333.10 million to $347.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on BANC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Banc of California by 6,012.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,003 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Banc of California during the first quarter worth approximately $8,584,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Banc of California during the third quarter worth approximately $6,323,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,997,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after acquiring an additional 326,857 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BANC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,406. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

