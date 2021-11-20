$816.42 Million in Sales Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to post $816.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $823.00 million and the lowest is $810.90 million. II-VI posted sales of $786.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IIVI shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays cut II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, II-VI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

NASDAQ IIVI traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $64.08. 737,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.76. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $93,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $558,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of II-VI by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of II-VI by 775.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of II-VI by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter worth $372,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

