8,653 Shares in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000.

Shares of GBLD stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86. Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $26.81.

