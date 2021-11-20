8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.30.

Several research firms have commented on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $26,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 5,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $140,030.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,591 shares of company stock worth $983,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

EGHT stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. 8X8 has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $39.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

