$9.86 EPS Expected for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to announce earnings of $9.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.00 and the highest is $10.68. Lithia Motors reported earnings per share of $5.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $37.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.50 to $39.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $36.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.46 to $39.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.00.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAD traded down $12.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.39. The company had a trading volume of 607,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,869. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.35 and a 200-day moving average of $341.67. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $268.08 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

