9,143 Shares in Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the second quarter worth $250,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the first quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 268.8% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 55,974 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HJEN opened at $24.31 on Friday. Direxion Hydrogen ETF has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $26.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.00.

