$93.95 Million in Sales Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will report sales of $93.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Asana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.50 million and the highest is $95.39 million. Asana reported sales of $58.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year sales of $359.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.58 million to $362.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $467.05 million, with estimates ranging from $439.15 million to $490.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on ASAN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

NYSE:ASAN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.19. 1,930,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,079. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 13,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.21 per share, for a total transaction of $23,302,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares in the company, valued at $369,819,157.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $11,977,706. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $2,451,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth about $613,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,205,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

