$943.03 Million in Sales Expected for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to report sales of $943.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $948.40 million and the lowest is $937.00 million. Flowserve posted sales of $985.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of FLS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.40. 656,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.95. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at $49,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 175.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at $160,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

