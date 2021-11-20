A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) President Sells $330,007.20 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $330,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thor Gjerdrum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Thor Gjerdrum sold 5,900 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $436,895.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $1,504,495.72.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $67.04 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $80.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average of $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of -0.48.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 55.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMRK. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 15.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 449.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $211,000. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.