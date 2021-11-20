Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.40 Per Share

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI) declared a dividend on Friday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.15. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:ASCI opened at GBX 366 ($4.78) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 375.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 363.53. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 282 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 406.05 ($5.31). The company has a market capitalization of £80.92 million and a P/E ratio of -22.32.

Get Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust alerts:

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.