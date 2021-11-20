Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.40 Per Share

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI) declared a dividend on Friday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.15. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:ASCI opened at GBX 366 ($4.78) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 375.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 363.53. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 282 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 406.05 ($5.31). The company has a market capitalization of £80.92 million and a P/E ratio of -22.32.
Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust Company Profile
Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.