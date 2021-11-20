Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 85,068.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,222 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 43.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 538,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 163,941 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $1,081,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 78.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 89,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $136,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $223,460 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 201.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.54. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 545.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

