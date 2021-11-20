Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) Short Interest Down 44.8% in October

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the October 14th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. Institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Accelerate Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:AAQC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,325. Accelerate Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Short Hills, New Jersey.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.