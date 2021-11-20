Actinium (ACM) Market Capitalization Tops $692,868.21

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. During the last week, Actinium has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Actinium has a market cap of $692,868.21 and $8,934.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 36,466,450 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.