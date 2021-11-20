Actinium (ACM) Price Tops $0.0190 on Major Exchanges

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 19th. Actinium has a market capitalization of $692,868.21 and approximately $8,934.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Actinium has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Actinium

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 36,466,450 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

