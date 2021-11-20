Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $88.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $100.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Argus cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $62.38 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

