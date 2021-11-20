Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $891.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report sales of $891.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $892.00 million and the lowest is $891.00 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $792.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $215.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $108.55 and a one year high of $224.59. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.19%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 491.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 345,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 287,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

