Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Short Interest Up 47.3% in October

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,160,000 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the October 14th total of 9,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.
Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $133.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.26.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.
