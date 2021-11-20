Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Short Interest Up 47.3% in October

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,160,000 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the October 14th total of 9,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $133.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 31,036 shares during the period. 10.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.