AdEx Network (ADX) Achieves Market Cap of $71.05 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000952 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $71.05 million and $7.38 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AdEx Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00048509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.67 or 0.00220994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00090461 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network is a coin. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 139,675,820 coins and its circulating supply is 131,233,344 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.