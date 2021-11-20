Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.18.

Shares of ACET opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Sell-side analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 85,839 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Adicet Bio by 346.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 35,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

