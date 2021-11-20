Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Short Interest Update

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the October 14th total of 28,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of ADEX remained flat at $$9.73 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,300. Adit EdTech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Adit EdTech Acquisition by 53.4% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 215,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 75,038 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

