Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.89.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP opened at $230.00 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $142.59 and a fifty-two week high of $243.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.49.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth $1,506,000. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 249,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,801,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.