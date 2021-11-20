Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Sells $8,099,850.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $8,099,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $155.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.45. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Wedbush increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,190,178,000 after acquiring an additional 92,069 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $764,000. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 56,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,723,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

