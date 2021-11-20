Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advent Technologies Inc. involved in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space. The company accelerate electrification through advanced materials, components and fuel cell technology. Its technology applies to electrification and energy storage markets. Advent Technologies Inc., formerly known as AMCI Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

ADN opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $19.21.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Advent Technologies will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Advent Technologies by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,616,000 after purchasing an additional 777,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Advent Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,472,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Advent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,815,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $13,390,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Advent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,839,000. 41.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advent Technologies (ADN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.