AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Raised to $85.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

ACM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.71.

Shares of ACM opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average of $64.98. AECOM has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $74.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AECOM by 473.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 44.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,645.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 182.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

